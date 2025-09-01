Disney’s body-swapping sequel has emerged as an unexpected win in the studio’s otherwise worrisome 2025 theatrical calendar. Freakier Friday, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role alongside Lindsay Lohan, is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved 2003 comedy phenomenon.

The production capitalizes on the traditionally sluggish September box office period, particularly targeting the Labor Day holiday’s discounted Monday screenings to maximize revenue during historically quiet theatrical windows.

Freakier Friday Is Set To Overtake Warner Bros’ Sci-Fi Disappointment Mickey 17

Box Office Mojo reports Freakier Friday secured a four-day extended weekend gross of $8.3 million, claiming fourth position while maintaining presence across over 3,400 North American venues. Current projections suggest the Disney sequel has accumulated approximately $132.6 million globally when incorporating Monday’s Labor Day estimates. The breakdown reveals $82.2 million domestically against $50 million from international markets, establishing itself as a rare commercial success within Disney’s challenging 2025 roster and lackluster summer.

Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 represents an anomalous failure within Warner Bros’ otherwise spectacular annual performance. Bong Joon Ho’s ambitious science fiction venture has generated merely $133.3 million worldwide, with international territories contributing the majority at $87.3 million. This highlights its unpopularity in North America, where audiences contributed merely $46 million.

Budget considerations further illuminate the disparity. Freakier Friday’s economical $42 million production cost (per Variety) has already yielded triple returns. In comparison, Mickey 17’s $118 million investment suggests significant losses despite not one or two, but distinct characters, played by The Batman actor, failing to salvage the project.

Freakier Friday Is Also Approaching John Wick Universe Territory

Ana de Armas’ action vehicle Ballerina, from the world of John Wick, has accumulated $135.9 million globally with $58 million originating from domestic markets. Industry projections indicate both Mickey 17 and Ballerina will surrender their positions to Freakier Friday by the end of this week, as the family comedy maintains steady per-theater performance and solid legs during the traditionally quiet autumn period.

Original Film Benchmarks & Top 20 Aspirations

Currently occupying 22nd position on 2025’s worldwide box office rankings, Freakier Friday requires surpassing Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ($140.3 million), a smash which never received North American distribution, and Dog Man ($145.5 million) to crack the annual top 20.

Current trajectory suggests favorable prospects for achieving this milestone, though exceeding $150 million appears increasingly doubtful. Matching the original 2003 film’s $160.8 million worldwide total and switching places with it currently exists within the realm of cinematic fantasy for Freakier Friday.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

Domestic: $82.2 million

International: $50.4 million

Worldwide: $132.6 million

