Lindsay Lohan has returned to the big screen in a way that has surprised many and strengthened her career. Her new comedy, Freakier Friday, in which she appears alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, Chad Murray, and others, has turned into a strong box office success. The film, released on August 8, 2025, collected a major sum and crossed an important milestone in its theatrical run.

Freakier Friday Box Office: Crosses $118 Million

Freakier Friday, which is a direct sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, has already pulled in about $118 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Out of this, nearly $75 million has come from North America, showing a strong response from audiences at home. Besides, the film has remained in the top five earners every week since its release, holding its ground against much larger titles.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $75.6 million

International – $42.9 million

Worldwide – $118.5 million

Freakier Friday Thriving Despite Facing Competition From Blockbusters

While Weapons continue to lead the overall box office, Lindsay Lohan’s comedy has managed to shine despite heavy competition from names like Superman, Fantastic Four, and F1. The movie opened domestically with $28.5 million, and although the daily numbers slowed down in the middle, the last weekend gave it fresh momentum, with nearly $9 million. Lohan and the team now look forward to carrying this momentum into this weekend as well, which could lift the numbers even higher.

Freakier Friday Becomes First Live-Action Comedy Of The Year To Cross $100 Million Globally

What makes the success more notable is that Freakier Friday has become the first live-action comedy this year to cross $100 million globally, at a time when comedies have largely struggled to make an impact. Made on a budget of $42 million, the film has already crossed its break-even point and moved into profitable ground.

Another comedy, The Naked Gun, featuring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, is also running in theatres and drawing in audiences. However, its box office performance is still far behind Freakier Friday, and the film is yet to recover its budget. Lindsay Lohan’s return, meanwhile, has turned into one of the most unexpected success stories of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

