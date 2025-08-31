Liam Neeson has returned to the big screen in a way that is turning heads. The Naked Gun reboot is now poised to cross the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, giving Neeson his first film in more than five years to reach that milestone. His last movie to do so was Men in Black: International back in 2019, and since then, his projects have stayed well below that line.

The Naked Gun Box Office Numbers

The comedy brings back the legacy of the 1988 classic, which once collected over $78 million in the US, and would stand at more than $200 million today when adjusted for inflation. While the new version carries the same spirit, it has not yet matched the runaway strength of the original. The budget this time is $42 million (per ScreenRant), nearly the same kind of investment as the late-80s hit, but the returns are building at a slower pace.

For now, the movie has earned $49.4 million domestically (per Box Office Mojo) and continues to build in theaters. To break even, the production will need to cross around $105 million after considering marketing expenses and the share taken by theaters. The international box office has been moving more gently than domestic numbers, but there is room for growth.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

Domestic – $49.4 million

International – $40.3 million

Worldwide – $89.8 million

Streaming & Rentals Could Boost The Naked Gun’s Profit

Streaming and rentals will likely play an essential role for the film once it leaves theaters, as Hollywood has shifted much of its revenue model in recent years. A strong reception could help it find new life on those platforms. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has landed an 88% critics score and a 73% audience score, numbers that suggest word of mouth can carry it further.

This performance already marks a turnaround for Liam Neeson compared to his recent films. Titles like In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Retribution, Marlowe, and Memories each earned under ten million at home. The Naked Gun may not have exploded out of the gate like its predecessor did decades ago, but its steady run shows promise as it pushes toward profitability.

