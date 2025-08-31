The Fantastic Four: First Steps is achieving new box office milestones. It has now surpassed the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier as one of the top 30 highest-grossing films in the MCU. The movie is crossing the $500 million milestone worldwide and is not expected to cross the $300 million mark domestically. Keep scrolling for more.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office collection on day 36 in North America

The film is showing good improvement at the theaters. However, it has dropped out of the top 5 daily domestic rankings. After Friday’s numbers rolled in, the MCU movie is at #6 in the domestic box office rankings. Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a strong $1.1 million on its 6th Friday.

The film has dropped by -30.9% from last week. It has earned more than 2005’s Fantastic Four’s $641K but less than Thor’s $1.5 million, Spider-Man: Far from Home‘s $1.5 million, and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $1.7 million 6th Friday collections. It is also less than Superman’s $1.4 million 6th Friday collection. The film hit $260.9 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the #22 highest-grossing MCU movie ever

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was released in 2014 and collected $259.76 million domestically. It was the 22nd highest-grossing film ever in the MCU. As First Steps surpassed its domestic haul, Pedro Pascal‘s movie snatched away the 22nd rank in the MCU. Its next target is Iron Man 2, which has earned $312.4 million in its lifetime domestic run.

How much is the film expected to earn on its 6th weekend at the domestic box office?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is projected to earn between $3.5 million and $4.5 million on its 6th weekend and move closer to the $270 million mark at the domestic box office. The film has hit $494.09 million worldwide and will reach $500 million this weekend.

Box Office Summary

North America – $260.9 million

International – $233.2 million

Worldwide – $494.1 million

