Param Sundari has finally channeled its Pardesiya fever as audiences root for the film on day 2. In the last seven hours, the ticket sales for the film have jumped by almost 45% when compared to the same time frame on day 1. Even the morning and afternoon occupancies have witnessed jump!

Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Charm Works!

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry, seems to be working at the ticket window on day 2. While the romantic comedy managed to register a ticket sales of 115.58K on the opening day, it has already registered, almost 37% of this ticket sales on day 2 till 2 PM!

Param Sundari Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, Saturday, August 30, Param Sundari managed to register a ticket sale of almost 43.5K on BMS from 7 AM to 2 PM. This is a jump of 45% from the previous day’s 30K ticket sales during the same time! Hopefully, the film will witness a surge in the evening and night shows!

Better Occupancy For The Rom-Com

On day 2, the romantic comedy helmed by Tushar Jalota managed to register better occupancy as well than the opening day. The film opened to an occupancy of 9.6% for the morning shows. It witnessed a jump of 87% for the afternoon shows and this occupancy in the theaters will rise by the night shows since tomorrow is Sunday!

Till 2 PM, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor‘s film managed to almost 4 crore at the box office and it will witness a jump at the box office, earning more than the opening day on day 2 for sure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

