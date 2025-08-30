Naslen’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam arrived in theaters on the same day, and despite entirely different target audiences, the box office battle between the two films has intensified at the ticket window.

While Naslen has already surpassed Mohanlal’s film at the box office in two days, the ticket window hints at more destruction in the upcoming days. On the second day, Naslen’s superhero film registered a ticket sale 157% higher than Mohanlal’s film helmed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra BMS Sales Day 2

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, on the second day, Friday, registered a ticket sale of 276K. It surpassed every single Malayalam film of 2025, except for Thudarum, which registered a ticket sale of 419K on the first Friday. The film is roaring at the ticket window on the third day as well.

Check out the ticket sales of the top 10 Malayalam films of 2024 – 25, on the first Friday on BMS.

Thudarum: 419K Lokah: 276K The Goat Life: 275K L2: Empuraan: 241K Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 212K Marco: 186K Aavesham: 171K Manjummel Boys: 169K Varshangalkku Shesham: 147K Turbo: 128K

Hridayapoorvam Loses The Battle

In two days, Hridayapoorvam has lost the battle on BMS on day 2. On the second day, Mohanlal’s film managed to register only 107K ticket sales on BMS. This is the 15th biggest first Friday for a Malayalam film on BMS. It failed to surpass the ticket sales of many biggies, including Naslen’s last film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, as well. The sports comedy registered 120K ticket sales on the first Friday.

Meanwhile, Bramayugam and Rekhachithram also registered higher ticket sales than Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam on the first Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

