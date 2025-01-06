In 2024, Asif Ali had a great year. The year began with his cameo in the hit Varshangalkku Shesham, and then his next film was Thalavan, where he played a police officer and one of the main protagonists. The movie did well, and even a sequel was announced. While his next venture, Level Cross, wasn’t a huge success, many critics considered it a good film, with most reactions being mixed. Unfortunately, his next film, Adios Amigo, didn’t do well at the box office.

However, Asif Ali’s next outing was part of a multi-starrer anthology web series, Manorathangal, based on the works of M.T. Vasudevan Nair. His following project, Kishkindha Kaandam, turned out to be a massive hit—something no one expected. Now, in 2025, his first film of the year, Rekhachithram, a crime investigation drama, is getting a lot of attention as it is gearing up to release this week.

Plot

The story spans two time periods. It follows a police officer who, after being suspended due to gambling-related issues, is reinstated and tasked with solving a 40-year-old murder case, one made even more challenging as the identity of the victim remains unknown.

Director Jofin T. Chacko clarified that the film isn’t a traditional thriller. Instead, it’s an investigation drama that reveals the nature of the crime and the culprits right at the beginning. According to the director, the movie has all the commercial elements while offering a gripping narrative, as reported by OTTplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jofin Tchacko (@jofin_t_chacko)

Cast and Crew

Rekhachithram boasts a stellar cast, including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Harisree Ashokan, Siddique, Jagadish, Nishanth Sagar, Shaheen Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Indrans, Bhama Arun, Nandhu, T.G. Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Vijay Menon, Sudhi Koppa, Jayashankar, and Pauly Valsan.

The film is directed by Jofin T. Chacko, who also shares writing credits with John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil. It is produced by Anto Joseph and Venu Kunnappilly, with Gopakumar G.K. as the line producer. The music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, and editing is done by Shameer Muhammed. The film is produced under the banner of Ann Mega Media Release in association with Kavya Film Company.

Release Date

The release date for Rekhachithram is set for January 9, 2025. The film will be distributed worldwide by Phars Film.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Did Chiranjeevi Demand A Hefty Paycheck For His Next Project With Srikanth Odela? Here’s What Report Says

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News