Kishkindha Kandam faced tough competition when it was released alongside films like ARM, which turned out to be a massive hit, and Kondal, which, despite its pre-release hype, ended up being a theatrical flop. Unlike those films, Kishkindha Kandam had little buzz before its release. It premiered during the Onam season, a major festival in Kerala, its primary market. Despite these challenges, the film surprisingly became a sleeper hit. Now, it’s set to make its debut on OTT.

Cast and Crew of Kishkindha Kandam

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film features a story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Bahul Ramesh. The cast includes Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Gibin Gopinath, and Kottayam Ramesh. Music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, with editing handled by Sooraj E.S. Cinematography and Bahul Ramesh, while Sajeesh Thamarassery manages the art direction. Joby George Thadathil produces the film under the banner of Goodwill Entertainment.

Plot of Kishkindha Kandam

In this mystery thriller, Vijayaraghavan portrays a retired military officer in his seventies, embodying a relentless grumpiness that defines his character. Asif Ali plays his son, a forest officer newly married to Aparna Balamurali’s character. Vijayaraghavan’s character has had his licensed gun missing for two years, while Asif Ali’s character is haunted by the disappearance of his first wife and child, who have been missing for the past three years. As he continues to search for his child, the intertwining stories raise numerous questions that only the film can answer. You’ll need to watch the movie to unravel the mysteries surrounding these characters and understand their motivations. Until then, everything remains a mystery.

OTT Release Date and Platform of Kishkindha Kandam

Disney Plus Hotstar holds the film streaming rights. While we have yet to confirm a release date, it is speculated that it will be available starting November 1, 2024.

Box office of Kishkindha Kandam

Kishkindha Kaandam was produced on a budget of INR 7 crores and has achieved a worldwide gross of INR 76.52 crores, classifying it as a blockbuster.

