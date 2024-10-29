Bagheera: Everything you need to know about this Sri Murali starrer superhero movie!

Bagheera is a Kannada superhero film with an impressive pedigree. It has the potential to become an epic. The story comes from Prashanth Neel, the mastermind behind the pan-Indian blockbusters KGF and Salaar. Produced by Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind KGF, Salaar, Kantara, and more, this film might elevate the Indian superhero genre to a new level. It stars Sri Murali as a fearless vigilante superhero. Please scroll down to uncover all the thrilling details we know so far.

Cast and Crew of Bagheera

It was held by D.R. Suri. Prashanth Neel crafted the story, and Soori wrote the screenplay and dialogue. Actor Sri Murali stars as the protagonist, and Garuda Ram plays the antagonist. The ensemble cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, and Insane Ashraf.

B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the film’s music, and AJ Shetty directed the cinematography. Nirmal Kumar oversees visual effects, and Chethan Dsouza directs the high-octane action sequences. Pranav Sri Prasad manages editing.

Vijay Kiragandur produced the film, which is presented under the banner of Hombale Films. Abhijeeth and Yogi G. Raj executive produced it.

Plot of Bagheera

The exact plot remains a mystery, as the filmmakers have tightly wrapped in details. However, it is known that Sri Murali plays a police officer who also takes on the role of a vigilante superhero, possibly driven to vigilantism due to his struggles to uphold the law within the system.

Release Date of Bagheera

According to BookMyShow, Bagheera won’t be a pan-Indian release. The film is currently available only in Kannada and Telugu. Set to hit the big screen as a Diwali release on October 31, 2024, it has a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes.

What to Expect from Bagheera

Bagheera features a dark and muted color palette, creating a gritty atmosphere marked by high contrast. The film prioritizes stylized action and violence, promising an intense theatrical experience.

