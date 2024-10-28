Lady Superstar Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most adored actresses in the South film industry. She also made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan last year. However, despite all the adoration, she has also time and again faced some unwanted judgements and criticism. One of them being rumors of having gone under the knife to alter her facial features.

However, in a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, Nayanthara denied these speculations and stated that people might have felt the same because of the fluctuations in her brow phases, diet, and weight. The Iraivan actress said that these aspects gave her face a different look, which made people think that she must have undergone surgery. She said, “I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face.”

Nayanthara went on to add, “But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.” Apart from this, the Connect actress also spoke about her favorite onscreen look of a character that she has played. She was quick to call her character Kadambari’s look her favorite from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Interestingly the movie was directed by her husband and director Vignesh Shivan.

On the work front, Nayanthara recently wrapped up two Tamil movies namely Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She has films like Tani Oruvan 2 and Mookuthi Amman 2 in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Malayalam film Dear Students alongside Nivin Pauly.

