The Suriya starrer Kanguva is one of the most anticipated movies on the block. Helmed by Siva, the Tamil fantasy-action film is all set to be released on November 14, 2024. According to the latest report in Track Tollywood, Suriya divulged some exciting details about the movie’s plotline.

Kanguva’s Plotline

The report stated that Suriya revealed in an interview that Kanguva is not just about battles but mainly about forgiveness. He added that forgiving someone is the highest form of love, which forms the main crux of the movie. For the unversed, the film goes into an intriguing historical backdrop after the first 20 minutes of the movie.

The movie is reportedly set across 5 islands dedicated to different deities, such as water and fire. The movie paves the way for a clash between various tribal clans. Not only this, but Kanguva also intricately merges two timelines. One timeline follows a tribal warrior, Kanguva (Suriya), who had protected his clan 700 years ago. At the same time, another storyline revolves around a no-nonsense police officer in the present age.

The interconnecting of these characters forms a fine blend between action and fantasy. The anticipation surrounding the movie increases day by day as the makers will also reportedly release another trailer for the movie. Reports have also been doing the rounds that show that the movie also has a cameo by Karthi.

About The Movie

Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramanian, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Yogi Babu. The movie is mounted at an extravagant scale of 300 to 350 crore. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie will mark Bobby Deol’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

Check Out The Trailer Of Kanguva

Follow Koimoi for more updates on South news!

Must Read: Top Sai Pallavi Movies to Stream on OTT Before Amaran Hits Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News