The Tamil legal drama Anjaamai, starring Rahman, Krithik Mohan, Vidharth, and Vani Bhojan, is coming to OTT. This powerful film explores the emotional journey of a son as he fights against a new government policy. Though Anjaamai received a mixed critical and audience response, the film’s social messaging and the performances by the main cast were widely praised. Scroll down for full details.

Cast and Crew of Anjaamai

Written and directed by SP Subburaman, Anjaamai stars Rahman, Vidharth, Krithik Mohan, Vani Bhojan, and Ramar. Kala Charan and Raghav Prasad composed the music, which was edited by Ramsudharsan. M. Thirunavukarasu produces the film.

Plot of Anjaamai

In Anjaamai, a devoted father, once a passionate theater artist, leaves behind his career to support his son’s education. However, due to a sudden policy change and mounting pressures, the father succumbs to overwhelming stress, leading to his untimely death. Driven by a desire for justice, his son takes the legal route, determined to avenge his father’s tragic fate and challenge the system in court.

OTT Release Date

Just two days before Diwali, you can catch Anjaamai on Aha Tamil, which will be released on October 29, 2024. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute.

