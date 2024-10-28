Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented and natural actresses in the South Indian movie industry. She is known for her natural beauty and graceful performances. Starting her acting career with Premam in 2015, she has delivered several notable films. Here are seven of her best movies to watch on OTT platforms.

1. Premam (2015)

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

Premam is a romantic comedy-drama that marks Sai Pallavi’s debut. The story revolves around George, a young man who experiences heartbreak but later meets Malar (Sai Pallavi), a college lecturer. Meeting her changes his life, and the film portrays his emotional journey.

2. Fidaa (2017)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

In Fidaa, Sai Pallavi plays Bhanu, a young woman who falls in love with Varun, an NRI medical student. Cultural differences create obstacles in their relationship. The film beautifully portrays the highs and lows of their love story.

3. Love Story (2021)

Available on: Aha

This romantic drama stars Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. The plot centers around a Zumba instructor who falls in love with a girl from an upper-caste Hindu family. Their love faces numerous challenges due to caste differences.

4. Gargi (2022)

Available on: SonyLiv

Gargi is a gripping legal drama in which Sai Pallavi plays a daughter fighting for her father, who is falsely accused of a crime. With the help of a lawyer, she challenges the legal system in a quest for justice. Her performance was widely praised, and the film became a hit on OTT platforms.

5. Kali (2016)

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

Kali is a thrilling action drama featuring Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan. The film follows Siddharth, an angry man, and his wife, Anjali, who supports him. Their lives turn dangerous when Siddharth’s anger drags them into a conflict with local gangsters, making it an intense watch.

6. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Available on: Netflix

This period drama stars Sai Pallavi alongside Nani. The movie tells the story of a filmmaker accused of plagiarism who later discovers that he was a revolutionary writer in a past life.

7. Virata Parvam (2022)

Available on: Netflix

Set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana, Virata Parvam tells the story of Vennela, a woman who leaves her home after falling in love with a revolutionary named Ravi.

A love story in the midst of a revolution ❤️‍🔥

