The Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer Meiyazhagan attained a lot of critical acclaim for its emotional storyline and honest performances. However, it seems that the film might lose the hit verdict and be unable to recover its budget. After its recent OTT release, the film’s day-wise collection has also slowed down, and it will also miss the 60 crore milestone.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Day 30

On its 30th day, the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer saw a slight rise from its 29-day collections. Its day-wise collection came to 0.02 crore. The movie’s India net collections come to 33.96 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 40.07 crore. The film has earned around 12.25 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The film’s worldwide collection now comes to 52.32 crore. The movie is moving towards the 60 crore milestone at a snail’s pace. But it is most likely missing this target with the collections slowing down and the film is already released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan Box Office:

India net- 33.96 crores

India gross- 40.07 crores

Overseas gross- 12.25 crores

Worldwide gross– 52.32 crores

Meiyazhagan Likely To Miss Its Budget Recovery

Apart from the 60 crore milestone, the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer might also miss recovering its budget. For the unversed, the movie is mounted at a budget of 35 crore. It needs around 2 crores more to recover its budget. However, because of the day-wise collections being reduced now, it seems difficult to do the same.

About The Movie

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan also stars Sri Divya, Devdarshini, and Rajkiran in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by C Prem Kumar. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

