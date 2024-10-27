The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has been an impressive offering at the Malayalam box office. The movie has not only acquired a lovely response from the masses but has also been raging a storm at the box office. Let us look at how the film fared on its 45th day at the box office.

ARM Box Office Collection Day 45

On its 45th day, the day-wise collection of the movie saw a slight increase in the collections. It earned 0.17 crore, which was a little rise from its 44th-day collections, wherein it had earned 0.07 crore. The film’s India net collections come to 63.28 crore. At the same time, the gross collection amounts to 74.57 crore. The movie earned around 32.25 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 106.82 crore. The Tovino Thomas starrer seems steady after crossing the 100-crore mark.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 63.28 crores

India gross – 74.57 crores

Overseas gross – 32.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 106.82 crores

ARM Maintains An Astounding ROI

With its current India net collection of 63.28 crore, the Tovino Thomas starrer is also maintaining a solid ROI (Return On Investment). Mounted at a budget of 30 crore, its ROI comes to 33.28 crore. This results in the ROI percentage to be a whopping 110%.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Jithin Laal. While, the music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

