Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan is in the last leg of its theatrical run. The Tamil action drama has completed 16 days at the Indian box office, and the collections have been under expectations. The budget will also not be recovered. Scroll below for the latest update!

Directed by TJ Gnananvel, the film was released in theatres on October 10, 2024. Along with dominance in the South, it also attracted cine-goers from the Hindi language as Amitabh Bachchan marked his Tamil debut. The pre-release buzz was massive, but the film suffered due to mixed word-of-mouth as early reviews criticized its weak storyline.

Box Office Collection Day 16

As per the latest update, Vettaiyan has made box office collection of 0.80 crores in all languages in India. It was supposed to witness better occupancies during the evening and night shows on day 16. However, the film witnessed a further drop of 44% compared to 1.45 crores earned on the previous day.

The domestic earnings now stand at 143.98 net. Including taxes, the total comes to 169.89 crores gross. It also witnessed a slight growth overseas as collections surged to 82 crores gross.

The worldwide box office collection of Vettaiyan after 16 days stands at 251.89 crores gross.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Rajinikanth’s film was planned to be a mid-budget affair earlier. However, several factors, including the casting of Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil, reportedly led to an increase. An estimated cost of 300 crores has been spent, which means it is yet to reach the halfway mark in India.

Even if one considers the global earnings, Vettaiyan will not be able to recover its high budget.

