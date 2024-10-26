Bougainvillea, starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil, recently completed its extended opening week and has now entered the second week. After a solid start and a healthy sum during the opening weekend, the film witnessed a fall more than expected during weekdays. Still, a decent number has been reached in the first 9 days, and soon, it will surpass Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys’ lifetime collection at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Helmed by Amal Neerad, the Malayalam psychological crime thriller was released on October 17. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. Initially, it didn’t impact much, but during weekdays, the effect of mixed reception was seen, and as a result, it is yet to achieve the tag of a theatrical success, which was expected to be accomplished during the opening week itself.

As per the latest collection update, Bougainvillea has earned 14.74 crores net at the Indian box office in 9 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 17.39 crores. In the overseas market, it is enjoying a smooth ride, and so far, it has earned 15 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at 32.39 crores gross.

The first big milestone for Bougainvillea is to cross the 50 crore mark globally, but it seems that the film might struggle to reach that mark. However, it’s going to achieve one exciting feat: surpassing the global lifetime collection of Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys. For the uninitiated, Vaazha was a super-hit at the box office and grossed 37.68 crores globally. This figure is expected to be crossed in the next few days.

Bougainvillea’s worldwide collection breakdown (9 days):

India net – 14.74 crores

India gross – 17.39 crores

Overseas gross – 15 crores

Worldwide gross – 32.39 crores

