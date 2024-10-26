Gladiator II by Ridley Scott is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It features Paul Mescal in the lead role of Lucius Verus. He is the son of Maximus, the central character in the 2000 film. It was played by Russell Crowe. The sequel is coming after over two decades, and hype is building up. While there is still almost a month before it releases in North America, the industry has predicted its debut weekend performance. Scroll below for the deets.

It is one of the most expensive films of this year, with a reported budget of over $300 million. The critics have praised Denzel Washington’s performance in the film upon seeing it during the early screening. Washington plays the role of Macrinus, a former slave and now an arms dealer. He also mentors Lucius, but he has an ulterior motive. Macrinus plans on controlling Rome. Besides Denzel and Paul, the movie also features Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in crucial roles.

According to Box Office Pro’s report, Gladiator II is in league with Dune 2, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Twisters, as the collection is expected to be close to what these films earned. The report suggests that this Ridley Scott-helmed, much-awaited sequel will earn between $60 million and $80 million at the box office in North America. The period drama will clash against Ariana Grande starrer Wicked – Part 1.

For the unversed, Dune 2 starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya collected $82.5 million on its opening weekend, the MonsterVerse movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire grossed a strong $80 million, and Glen Powell led Twisters raked in $81.2 million on its debut. All of them were big successes at the box office.

More about Gladiator II –

The story picks up over two decades after the events of Gladiator. Lucius is the son of Rome’s former emperor, Marcus Aurelius, and the son of Lucilla and Maximus. He lives with his wife and child in Numidia. The Roman soldiers led by General Marcus Acacius invade and kill his wife, forcing Lucius into slavery. Inspired by Maximus, Lucius resolves to fight as a gladiator under the teaching of Macrinus, a former slave who plots to overthrow the young emperors Caracalla and Geta.

Gladiator II is set to be released in theatres in the United States on November 22.

