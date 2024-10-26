Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer romance drama We Live in Time is winning hearts at the box office in the United States. The film is gaining theatres every weekend and is now very close to reaching its first significant milestone. It is reportedly A24’s second-widest weekend release in history. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is benefitting from Joker 2’s poor performance as people are more interested in watching this romance drama. The film’s box office collection from last weekend led the exhibitors to increase the number of theatres. The movie clocked in two times more than Joker: Folie a Deux from one-third of theatres the previous weekend. The film was directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, We Live In Time, led by Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, collected a decent $520K on Thursday across 985 locations in the United States. The romance drama’s domestic gross stands at $6.91 million. Meanwhile, trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that the movie has gained another 1,939 theatres recently and expanded from 985 to 2924 on its third weekend.

As a result, We Live In Time registered the second-widest weekend for an A24 release in history, only below this year’s blockbuster Civil War. It played across 3929 locations.

The movie was initially released in only five theatres and grossed $232.61K on its opening weekend. It has so far collected $273.14K at the overseas box office. Allied with the $6.91 million domestic, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $7.18 million. It is less than $3 million away from achieving its first significant milestone of $10 million. The romantic drama was made on a reported budget ranging between $10 million and $20 million; the exact numbers are yet to be revealed.

The John Crowley-helmed We Live In Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, follows a non-linear form of storytelling. The film was released in theatres in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

