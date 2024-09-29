From The Social Network to Hackshaw Ridge and more, this Amazing Spider-Man has shown his mettle as an actor in every movie. Tes, we are talking about Andrew Garfield. He has won numerous accolades for his work, including a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. He is also an adept singer, and he showcased that talent in the Netflix musical drama Tick, Tick… Boom! He is undoubtedly a great actor, but is it enough for an excellent box-office collection? Let’s find out by looking at his last five movies at the worldwide box office.

Garfield is the only actor among him, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, who had only two movies in the Spider-Man franchise. Fans’ renewed love for him poured in after seeing him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. People demanded his comeback in the role of Peter Parker, and he made the third movie in his solo franchise.

Andrew Garfield gained global recognition after appearing as Eduardo Saverin in the drama The Social Network. It only grew with time, and soon, he established himself as one of the finest actors of the current generation. According to The Numbers, Garfield has worked in 12 films as a leading actor and has a worldwide aggregate box office of $1.67 billion. His recent movie We Live in Time opposite Florence Pugh recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Let’s take a look at the worldwide box office figures for Andrew Garfield’s last five movies, as per Box Office Mojo.

5. Mainstream (2020)- $49.63K

4. Under the Silver Lake – $2.05 million

3. The Eyes of Tammy Faye – $2.67 million

2. Silence (2016) – $23.83 million

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is contributing a lion’s share of the global collection of the last five films.

On the professional front, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live in Time received positive reviews from the critics on its premiere at the TIFF24. It is scheduled to be released in the UK in January 2025. The movie received a substantial 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

