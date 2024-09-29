Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a whisker away from overtaking 1989’s Batman and becoming Tim Burton’s second-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The 1989 Tim Burton Film Batman grossed $251 million at the domestic box office and remains his second-biggest grosser to date. However, after a solid fourth-weekend performance, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on the brink of taking the spot.

Despite witnessing a 37% drop from last weekend, the film placed second at the domestic box office in its fourth weekend of release. New entry The Wild Robot took the top spot with over $11 million Friday and $35 million 3-day weekend.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice raked in $16.3 million (via Deadline) in the fourth weekend for a running total of $250.3 million by Sunday. The film not only crossed a huge domestic box office milestone but is also on the brink of becoming Tim Burton’s second-highest-grossing film.

The horror comedy will soon overtake 1989’s Batman’s $251.4 Million haul to become Tim Burton’s second highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. 2010’s Alice in Wonderland is his highest-grossing film, with $334.1 million. Here are Tim Burton’s highest-grossing films at the domestic box office.

Alice In Wonderland (2010) – $443.1 Million Batman (1989) – $251.4 Million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2014) – $250 Million Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (2005) – $206 Million Planet Of The Apes (2001) – $180 million

In 1989, Batman made $160 million overseas and $411 million worldwide. It is also Tim Burton’s second highest grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice 2 earned $104 million overseas for a worldwide total of over $350 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Worldwide: Gears Up To Cross $350M Mark In Its Fourth Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News