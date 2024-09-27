Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Worldwide: Gears Up To Cross $350M Mark In Its Fourth Weekend

Tim Burton’s sequel is gearing up to cross a massive global box office milestone in its fourth weekend of release. According to Box Office Report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit the $350 million mark worldwide after a spectacular domestic box office performance during its fourth weekend.

For three weeks, Beetlejuice stayed on top of the box office, grossing over $337 million worldwide, including $232 million domestically and $104 million overseas. The long-awaited film outgrossed its original 1988 cult classic by almost $250 million. It also ranks as the eleventh highest-grossing film of 2024.

Heading into its fourth weekend, the sequel shows no sign of slowing down at the box office. After three consecutive weeks at the top, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to take second place in its fourth weekend. According to Box Office Report, the horror comedy will take in $15.5 million at the domestic box office between September 27 and 29, pushing its domestic total toward the $250 million mark. With $15.5 million in fourth-weekend earnings, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will clock in over $350 million in worldwide revenue.

With a reported budget of $100 Million, Tim Burton’s sequel has recouped over three times the investment worldwide. In its fourth weekend, Beetlejuice will also become the tenth highest-grossing film of 2024 after beating Alien: Romulus for the spot. The sci-fi horror released on August 16 has earned over $342 million worldwide.

Beetlejuice 2 holds an impressive 77% certified fresh critic rating and 80% audience approval score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

