Nearly a week after opening in theaters, the newest horror, Never Let Go, has hit its first milestone. The Halle Berry-led horror has underperformed at the box office in the face of stiff competition from blockbuster hits. However, the film finally crawled past a minor domestic box office milestone.

Never Let Go opened in theaters on September 20, 2024, and debuted at #4 after scoring an opening weekend of over $4 million. It trailed behind old entry Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the brand-new Transformers One, and the horror film Speak No Evil.

With a reported budget of $20 million, Never Let Go has recouped 25 per cent on the investment five days after its release. According to The Numbers, on September 24, Never Let Go took in $500K, pushing the film past the $5 million mark at the domestic box office. The film has a running total of $5.4 million.

Despite scoring a 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics appeared pleased with the film, landing a 64% score from 66 critic reviews. The RT critic consensus praised director Director Alexandre Aja’s latest entry. The consensus said, “Director Alexandre Aja’s latest horror offering boasts an anxiety-inducing atmosphere and a committed performance from Halle Berry, although audiences will have to let go of some storytelling expectations to enjoy the ride.”

However, not all critic reviews were great. In a scathing review, top reviewer Roger Ebert described Never Let Go as “A hodgepodge of mental illness, trauma, overprotection, the existence of evil, and what feels like COVID allegories, “Never Let Go” fails by virtue of its competing ideas. It leaves too little to hold on to.”

Never Let Go is playing in theatres across North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Gru & His Minions Gear Up To Hit The $950M Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News