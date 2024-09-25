Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is doing well at the theatres in the United States. Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy is performing splendidly in the domestic regions and is close to reaching the $230 million mark. However, the movie has lost many theatres due to the release of new movies. Scroll below for more.

Never Let Go, The Substance and Transformers One are playing in cinemas, and The Wild Robot will be released this Friday. The buzz around the Dreamworks animation is relatively high and has already been doing well overseas. Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega’s movie surpassed blockbusters like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda’s domestic collections. It is now set to surpass Twisters and become the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year in North America.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice registered the second biggest third Monday ever for September. The horror-comedy collected a solid $1.7 million this Monday. It has experienced a drop of only 44.2% from last week, its second Monday. This Jenna Ortega starrer has achieved this feat despite losing 403 theatres on Friday. The sequel to the 1988 movie has reached a $228.5 million cume in North America. The movie aims to earn between $275 million and $305 million in its lifetime in North America.

Michael Keaton starrer received a decent rating of B+ on CinemaScore and is performing well internationally, too. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing It Ends With Us at the worldwide box office. It has collected $104.40 million from the international markets, and allied with the $228.5 million US cume, the film’s global collection has reached $332.87 million.

It is expected to cross the $400 million mark in its lifetime run and might even be the highest-grossing film by the director-actor duo of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by Tim Burton was released on September 6 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

