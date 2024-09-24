The Wild Robot still has some days before it arrives in theatres across North America, but it is performing decently in foreign markets. It has grossed solid numbers in China and Australia, setting the stage for its domestic release. Keep scrolling for more.

There have been quite a few animated feature releases, and they all did pretty well financially. Transformers One was released last Friday, and it is not performing so well. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4, and Kung Fu Panda performed splendidly. Not to forget Inside Out 2, which is the highest-grossing movie of the year and animation ever.

Chris Sanders’ The Wild Robot has been produced by Dreamworks Animation, which produced Kung Fu Panda 4 earlier this year. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed in his latest report that the film collected a strong $6.5 million in the international regions on its debut weekend. The film has yet to be released in North America and some other parts of the world.

The adventure animation was released across eight regions this past week. The Wild Robot raked in $3.7 million in China and $2 million in Australia. According to Box Office Mojo’s tally, it has grossed $241K in Norway and $372K in Malaysia. It will be interesting to see how the film fairs on the home turf. The Dreamworks animation is based on the book series of the same name.

More about the movie –

The official synopsis reads, “A robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short—is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”

The animated sci-fi movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 and received critical acclaim. It features an ensemble voice cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames. The movie is scheduled to be released in the US on September 27.

