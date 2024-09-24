Beetlejuice Beetlejuice crossed a significant mark at the worldwide box office during its third weekend. It is the third highest-grossing movie of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s collaboration. It came with a price tag of $100 million and is moving swiftly toward the next milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel arrived after over thirty years, and the fans of this movie anticipated it. The first movie is a significant part of both Michael Keaton and Tim Burton’s careers, as it gave them wider fame and recognition. The sequel has some new cast members besides the OG actors. They include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Justin Theroux.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Tim Burton’s horror comedy collected $18.6 million from overseas regions. It played across over 76 markets. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice experienced a drop of only 35.6% on its third weekend, and with that, the movie starring Michael Keaton in the titular role reached a $104.4 million international cume.

Jenna Ortega’s movie crossed the $100 million mark at the international box office, and with that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice crossed the $300 million. The Michael Keaton starrer gothic horror comedy has collected $226.8 million in the US so far, and adding that to the movie’s overseas cume, it hits a $331.2 million global cume. Made on a budget of $100 million, the film recovered 231.2% of the making cost.

According to the report, Tim Burton and Michale Keaton’s fifth film is eyeing a $410 million—$460 million global run. It has the potential to become the duo’s highest-grossing film in their collaborative career. Currently, that title is held by Batman, which collected $411.56 million globally. This 2024 release is the third highest-grossing on the list.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton in the titular, was released in the US on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

