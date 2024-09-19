Tim Burton is known for frequently collaborating with a few actors on multiple projects, and Michael Keaton is among them. The duo reunited for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is currently running in the theatres and has achieved a fantastic feat in their collaborative career. The latest release has outgrossed Batman Returns’ global collection to become the duo’s third-highest-grossing movie. Keep scrolling for more.

Tim and Michael got their breakthrough with their 1988 movie Beetlejuice and have done five films so far. The latest movie is just a few million away from reaching the $200 million mark in the North American box office. According to reports, Warner Bros initially planned on releasing it online directly, but Burton fought for the film and skimmed down the film’s budget to $100 million.

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s latest collab is ruling the domestic chart at #1, and globally, too, the film is earning much love across the globe. Beetlejuice 2 has grossed $195.46 million at the US box office, and it is lacking the same vigor internationally, but it is still pretty good. Overseas, the movie has collected $76.5 million. Thus, its worldwide cume has reached $271.96 million. In just 13 days, the movie has surpassed Keaton and Burton’s Batman Returns to become the third highest-grossing film of the director-actor duo.

For the unversed, Batman Returns was the sequel to Batman and was released in 1992. It featured Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. It collected $162.92 million in the US and $104.01 million overseas. Globally, the film collected a decent $266.94 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Jenna Ortega’s movie has surpassed the lifetime collections of Batman Returns and is now the third highest-grossing film of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice achieved this feat by grossing $271.96 million globally so far.

Let’s check out the lowest to highest-grossing movies of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton together;

Beetlejuice – $74.84 million Batman Returns – $266.94 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $271.96 million Dumbo – $353.28 million Batman – $411.56 million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has the potential to become the highest-grossing film of the director-actor duo and surpass Batman’s $411.56 million global haul. Tim Burton-helmed and Michael Keaton starrer gothic horror was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

