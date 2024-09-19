Deadpool & Wolverine is performing exceedingly well at the global box office and has achieved several milestones. It is also surpassing other movies and taking their spots at the worldwide box office. The film is breathing down on the neck of Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It will get closer to entering the top 20 highest-grossers list of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the second installment in the Jurassic World franchise and the second-highest grossing too. It features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead roles. It was directed by JA Bayona. It is the fifth installment overall in the Jurassic Park film series. Jeff Goldblum is also part of this blockbuster movie. It was made on a budget of $432 million and collected several times more than the production budget.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in late July and has crossed the one-billion-dollar mark, giving it entry in the highest-grossing movie list of all time. It shattered cinema halls with its $200 million+ debut weekend at the North American box office. It was a cakewalk for the film to cross the $500 million mark worldwide and reach the $1 billion milestone. The film has surpassed the US haul of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and it will soon outgross its worldwide run.

For the unversed, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom collected double its $417.71 million domestic haul at the international markets, which is $892.74 million. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s sci-fi flick collected a remarkable $1.31 billion at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine’s global cume has reached $1.30 billion, and it is currently the 22nd highest-grossing film of all time. Deadpool 3 collected $622.52 million in the US and $683.84 million overseas.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ MCU movie is approximately $4.1 million away from surpassing Chris Pratt-led sci-fi action flick’s global haul and becoming the 21st highest-grossing film of all time. The movie was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

