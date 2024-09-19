Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to make its theatrical debut across India, releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Geek Pictures India unveiled the teaser and poster, which has already stirred fans’ excitement. Adding to the film’s grandeur, legendary screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation.

Directed by Koichi Sasaki, the anime film based on the Indian epic was originally released in November 1997. In India, it saw a limited release, but later, it attained massive popularity when it was premiered on Cartoon Network. Over the years, it became a cult classic due to its effective and entertaining narration. Even its music album emerged as a huge success.

As we all know, Ramayana has become one of the hot topics of discussion in the entertainment world as Ranbir Kapoor-led magnum opus on the Indian epic is being made on a massive scale. But before it hits the big screen, the 27-year-old timeless anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is ready to attract attention from the Indian audience, especially youth.

As the trend of revisiting old classics is in full form in India, it won’t be surprising if Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama becomes a huge box office success upon its release on October 18, 2024.

“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before,” said Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, releasing during the Indian festive seasons of Dussehra and Diwali, promises to be a cinematic celebration. It combines India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.

Here’s the official announcement of the India release:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geek Pictures India (@geekpictures_india)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Kanguva Box Office: Suriya’s Magnum Opus Is Ready To Roar As Clash With Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Is Averted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News