The makers of Kanguva treated the audience to an electrifying trailer that has clearly set a high bar, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s full release. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the magnum opus was also grabbing the headlines due to its high-voltage box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. Thankfully, the brutal battle has now been avoided as the makers have announced the new release date of the Suriya starrer.

For those who don’t know, both Kanguva and Vettaiyan were initially scheduled to clash at the box office during the Navratri festive season and were supposed to release on October 10. As both these big budget projects from Kollywood, the decision wasn’t sensible enough to lock horns with each other, resulting in limiting the true potential. Now, it’s great to see that the makers of the Suriya have opted for another release date and secured a solo release.

According to the makers’ official announcement, Kanguva will now hit theatres on November 14 this year. As no other Tamil biggie is arriving on the same date, the magnum opus will enjoy a wide and solo release, which will eventually benefit the film’s box office potential. In a clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, both films would have suffered due to a divided screen count.

So, with a solo release in hand, Kanguva is ready to roar louder at the box office and aim to become one of Kollywood’s highest-grossing films.

Here’s the official announcement of the film’s new release date:

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is one of Kollywood’s biggest and most expensive films. With an estimated budget of over 350 crores, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period. They even hired experts from Hollywood for key technical departments such as action and cinematography. The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film worldwide on 14 November 2024.

