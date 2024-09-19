Tovino Thomas‘s new release Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been performing well at the box office, and after 7 days, it stands at a total collection of 25.9 crore, surpassing the first hit of Mollywood in 2024 and cementing its position in the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2024 as well.

ARM Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day, September 18, 1st Wednesday, the film witnessed a considerable drop, earning 2.65 crore at the box office. On the previous day, Tuesday, it earned 3.9 crore. However, what was surprising was the collection on Monday.

The holiday on Monday accommodated the film well, and it earned 4.9 crore at the box office, even higher than Sunday! In seven days, the grand total of Ajayante Randam Moshanam stands at 25.9 crore in total.

Pushes Mammootty Out Of Top 10

ARM, crossed the India and worldwide lifetime collection of the first hit film of Mollywood in the year 2024. Abraham Ozler, starring Mammootty, was at number 10 in the top 10 Mollywood grossers with 21 crore collection in India. ARM surpassed this number and pushed the film out of top 10. Meanwhile, it has also surpassed the worldwide collection of Abraham Ozler’s 41 crore with 44.71 crore gross collection.

Ready To Axe Another Mammootty Film

ARM is ready to axe Bramayugam after Abraham Ozler, second Mammootty film in the last 24 hours now. The film would now eye 27 crore lifetime collection of Bramayugam to move ahead in the top 10 list.

Here are the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2024 in India.

1. Manjummel Boys: 142 crore

2. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore

3. Aavesham: 85.16 crore

4. Premalu: 76.10 crore

5. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore

6. Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore

7. Turbo: 34.37 crore

8. Bramayugam: 27.00 crore

9. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM): 25.9 crore

10. Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys: 22.7 crore

