Did you know that Mammootty and Mohanlal once played father and son in a film? In the 1982 epic period drama Padayottam directed by Jijo Punnoose Mammootty and Mohanlal shared the screen as father and son.

Mammootty and Mohanlal have appeared together in various films showcasing their versatility with different characters. However Padayottam is unique because they played father and son even though they were only nine years apart in age. Mammootty’s role as Kamaran in this film was significant as it marked a breakthrough in his career steering him away from aged roles thereafter.

Padayottam was partially inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo. The movie follows a young prince returning to his homeland to seek revenge against those who wronged his uncle; he faces numerous challenges along the way.

The film boasted an ensemble cast including Prem Nazir, Madhu, Lakshmi, Shankar, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mammootty, Mohanlal, N. Govindan Kutty, and Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair among others. According to India Today’s archives, Padayottam was a major investment for its time with a production cost of Rs 1 crore far above the average Rs 15 lakh budget of typical Malayalam films.

Mammooty’s Professional Front

Mammootty recently starred in the film Turbo directed by Vysakh. This action-comedy featured him as Turbo Jose who frequently finds himself in trouble but punches his way out.

Currently Mammootty is filming a new project with director Gautham Vasudev Menon who is making his Malayalam cinema debut. Additionally fans can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming movie Bazooka.

Mohanlal’s Professional Front

Mohanlal meanwhile is preparing for the release of Barroz, a highly anticipated fantasy film that also marks his directorial debut. After several delays the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 12, 2024.

