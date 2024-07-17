Mohanlal's cult classic Manichitrathazhu remastered in 4k after 30 years

The Malayalam classic, Manichitrathazhu, remade across languages, from Kannada’s Apthamitra to Tamil’s Chandramukhi, and even Bengali’s Rajmohol and Hindi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has enjoyed a storied legacy of success. Now, E4 Entertainment is set to rekindle that magic with a 4K remastered version hitting theaters on August 17, 2024.

Back in the day, the film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Shobhana’s dual role as Ganga and Nagavalli earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. It was a bold, experimental venture for the Malayalam film industry, dealing with themes that were far from conventional and achieving massive financial success. As the remastered edition prepares to hit the big screen, fans are hopeful it will continue the legacy of its predecessor—unlike its 2013 spin-off, Geethaanjali, which saw Mohanlal return as Dr. Sunny Joseph but fell short with both audiences and critics.

Plot of Manichitrathazhu

The plot of Manichitrathazhu revolves around a folktale rooted in the ancestral heritage of the scriptwriter Madhu Muttam. It begins with newlyweds Nakulan and Ganga arriving at Nakulan’s ancestral home, much to the disapproval of Nakulan’s maternal uncle, Thambi. Despite Thambi’s objections, they settle in. Ganga discovers the home’s ominous history and the spirit confined within the Thekkini, a sealed chamber.

Ignoring warnings, she opens the Thekkini, triggering a series of inexplicable events. Nakulan suspects his cousin of causing these disturbances due to mental illness. Seeking help, Nakulan turns to his friend Dr. Sunny Joseph to tackle the unsettling occurrences.

Cast and Crew of Manichitrathazhu

Director Fazil helmed the iconic film Manichitrathazhu, with a screenplay by Madhu Muttam. The stellar cast included Mohanlal as Dr. Sunny Joseph, Shobana as Ganga, Suresh Gopi as Nakulan, Vinaya Prasad as Sridevi, Innocent as Unnithan, K.P.A.C. Lalitha as Bhasura, Nedumudi Venu as Thampi, Sudheesh as Chanthu, and Thilakan as Brahmadattan Nampoothirippadu. Swargachitra Appachan served as the producer, with music composed by M.G. Radhakrishnan and editing by T.R. Shekhar. Crew details for the 4K version are currently unavailable.

Must Read: Maharaja OTT Verdict: Vijay Sethupathi’s Box Office Super-Hit Earns 3.2 Million Views In 2 Days, Beating Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Laapataa Ladies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News