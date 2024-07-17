Could Thangalaan be the film that revitalizes the Tamil movie industry, which has faced a rough year in 2024? As of July 14, only two films have crossed the 100-crore mark this year—Maharaja and Aranmanai 4. While Indian 2 may eventually reach this milestone, its potential to become a hit seems slim. Thus, Maharaja stands as the Tamil industry’s sole superhit of 2024 so far. Will Thangalaan rise to the occasion and become the next pan-Indian blockbuster?

Plot of Thangalaan

Thangalaan, a period action thriller, is set in the colonial era when the British came to a tribal village in search of gold. Vikram and his followers are tasked with this mission, but legend warns that seeking gold in this land is akin to seeking death.

Cast and Crew of Thangalaan

Director Pa. Ranjith helms the film, with Azhagiyae Periyavan and Tamizh Prabha co-writing and handling dialogue. The cast includes Vikram, Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hari Krishnan, Daniel Caltagirone, Preeti Karan, and Vettai Muthukumar. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, and Dhananjayan G., with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, costume design by Aegan Ekambaram, cinematography by Kishor Kumar, and editing by Selva RK.

Trailers of Thangalaan

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Thangalaan, where Vikram portrays a tribal chief. The cinematography and costumes appear authentic and period-accurate. The trailer is available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Filming primarily took place in Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. The music effectively sets the mood for the visuals on screen. Overall, with a strong story and screenplay, it has the potential to be the next big pan-Indian movie.

Tamil: (original)

Hindi:

Malayalam:

Kannada:

Telugu:

Release Date of Thangalaan

Thangalaan was initially set for a January 2024 release, then moved to April. However, it faced multiple delays due to various issues. Now, the makers have confirmed August 15 as the new release date, and it’s unlikely to change.

