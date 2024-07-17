Following its record-breaking theatrical run, Vijay Sethupathi’s action-thriller Maharaja has stormed onto Netflix, racking impressive viewership numbers. The film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, debuted on the streaming platform on July 12th, just four weeks after captivating audiences in theatres on June 14th.

Maharaja‘s Netflix debut was nothing short of stellar. Over its opening weekend (July 12th – 14th), the film garnered a whopping 3.2 million views and 7.5 million viewing hours, solidifying its position as a strong contender for the top spots. This propelled the film to become the 4th Top Watched Non-English Film Of The Week.

It’s worth noting that while Maharaja had a strong showing, Rajkummar Rao‘s Srikanth remains a force to be reckoned with. Currently holding the number 3 spot on Netflix, Srikanth continues to captivate audiences in its second week, boasting 7.6 million viewing hours and 3.4 million views.

Maharaja beats Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Laapataa Ladies:

This is a significant achievement, especially considering Maharaja surpassed the viewership of other highly anticipated Indian releases on Netflix in 2024, such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2.9 million views) and Laapataa Ladies (2.2 million views) in their debut. Notably, Maharaja’s viewership matched the numbers for Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan (3.2 million views).

The film’s popularity extends beyond viewership figures. The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer has been trending in the top 10 on Netflix in 14 countries, including claiming the number one spot in India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates. Positive word-of-mouth is also propelling the film’s success, and experts predict a significant rise in viewership in the coming days. This momentum has the potential to make Maharaja one of the most-watched Tamil movies ever on Netflix.

Produced by The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios, Maharaja features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. He is joined by a talented supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, and many others.

