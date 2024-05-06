Srikanth Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, Jameel Khan

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

What’s Good: Rajkummar Rao & Jyothika’s performances, the storytelling

What’s Bad: The second half gets a bit lost

Loo Break: Can take it during the romantic song in the first half

Watch or Not?: If you want more such feel-good and inspiring stories, yes!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours

User Rating:

In the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam, a visually impaired boy was born, and his father named him ‘Srikanth’, after the renowned Indian cricketer. Initially, his parents struggled with the news of their son’s disability. But Srikanth never allows his condition to break his spirit. Tushar Hiranandani’s film portrays Srikanth’s journey from a small village boy to a symbol of strength and achievement, based on the real-life story of Srikanth Bolla.

Srikanth Movie Review: Script Analysis

Jagdeep Siddhu and Sumit Purohit penned the story. The first half excels in its narrative, tracing Srikanth’s journey from rural life to pursuing higher studies abroad. While maintaining a light tone, the film sensitively addresses the challenges Srikanth faces, from bullying due to his disability to fighting against the unfair rules of the Indian education system to pursue his passion.

The film’s intent is not merely to inspire us, but also to shed light on the struggles faced by individuals like Srikanth in society. The profound portrayal of his heartbreak upon failing to secure admission to IIT resonates deeply, highlighting how there’s only more struggle his way in everything he does. What I liked is how the movie doesn’t make you feel gloomy consistently with Bolla’s challenges. So, the makers added several humorous moments that made the narrative fun.

In the second half, the story delves into the harsh realities of the job market, where, despite his qualifications, Srikanth is dealing with unemployment. He is discouraged, but as the movie says: “People like him cannot run; they can only fight back.” So, he embarks on the entrepreneurial path, facing initial setbacks. Furthermore, the plot gets complicated with a political twist. I understand it’s inspired by real events, but the whole sequence somehow dulls the excitement that was built right from the start. While the pacing slows down during the political drama, the narrative regains momentum in the final act, offering glimpses of hope amidst hardships.

Srikanth Movie Review: Star Performance

Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of Srikanth Bolla is nothing short of brilliant, capturing every nuance of the character with authenticity and depth. His performance, from subtle gestures that resemble Srikanth Bolla’s body language to mastering the subtle dialect, embodies Srikanth’s determination and passion. Rao brings a certain charm and wit in his portrayal, which leaves you in awe.

Jyothika shines as Devika, Srikanth’s mentor. She infuses the character with warmth and strength and keeps him grounded. Srikanth’s journey would’ve been incomplete without Devika, and the movie’s beauty would’ve fallen short without Jyothika’s exceptional performance. Alaya F, as Swathi, Srikanth’s love interest, adds a touch of tenderness to the narrative. Sharad Kelkar delivers a solid performance as Ravi Mantha, the investor in Srikanth’s venture.

Srikanth Movie Review: Direction, Music

There’s honesty in Tushar Hiranandani’s vision of how he wanted to convey Srikanth Bolla’s journey on the big screen. Right from the start, it’s evident that his aim is to focus on how physical shortcomings didn’t discourage Bolla’s ambitions. Tushar steers clear of melodrama and presents Srikanth’s story with sincerity. Despite occasional preachiness in the dialogue, the film never succumbs to pity. The director intends to celebrate Srikanth’s resilience and determination instead, while also bringing our attention to how much our country has to grow when it comes to equal rights for every kind of individual.

With the energetic background score of “Papa Kehte Hain,” the film elevates its narrative, though the songs by Tanishk Bagchi and Sachet-Parampara are just okay.

Srikanth Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Tushar Hiranandani’s film about Srikanth’s journey is a beautiful ode to human spirit and determination. It tells us that what we see as weaknesses can be another person’s strengths. Rajkummar Rao’s stellar performance and the compelling narrative about how dreams are beyond what we see through our eyes will leave a smile on your face.

Three and a half stars!

Srikanth Trailer

Srikanth releases on 10th May, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Srikanth.

