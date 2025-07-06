Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, has become one of the most loved movies of 2025 by both the audience and critics alike. The movie, which tells the story of two brothers facing a vampire invasion in their homeland of Mississippi, has a strong 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Sinners also marks Michael B. Jordan’s first time playing a double role, as brothers Smoke and Stack. The movie is based on an original story and screenplay; however, there is one particular piece that was borrowed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

How did an MCU item end up in Sinners?

Sev Ohanian, the producer of Sinners, spoke about the film’s development in an interview with ScreenCrush. He mentioned that the costumes in Sinners were not originally meant for the film. Ruth Carter, who worked on costume design for Sinners, also worked on it for MCU’s Blade. He added that the Blade movie was reportedly going to feature the same time period as Sinners, so they had a reserve of 1900s-specific clothing. When the crew of Sinners was in immediate need of costumes, Marvel sold those off to Coogler and the team. The background actors ended up wearing these costumes in Sinners. Ohanian expressed his gratitude to Marvel for letting them use the costumes.

Trending

Is MCU’s Blade going to happen anytime soon?

Marvel’s Blade was first announced in 2019 at Comic-Con but it has since faced waves of delays in filming and production due to staffing issues. Mahershala Ali was roped in to play the lead, Daywalker. First, Bassam Tariq was supposed to direct the film, but he exited and was replaced by Yann Demange, who eventually left in 2024. It was scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025; however, it has been removed from the release lineup now. As of June 2025, there is no confirmation on a director for MCU’s Blade.



Check out the Sinner trailer here:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Deadpool 2: When Morena Baccarin Recalled A “Traumatizing” Underwater Stunt That Never Made The Final Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News