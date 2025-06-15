Sinners is one of the most trending movies of this year, and despite several new releases, it continues to make headlines with its box office performance. It has surpassed Steven Spielberg’s classic horror movie Jaws, and that might be among its final achievements at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Spielberg’s movie is celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary this year. It will be celebrated through an art show, Jaws: 50th Anniversary Art Show, which will take place from June 28 to July 13 in New Jersey. Ryan Coogler’s film has beaten the film’s outstanding domestic haul.

How much has Sinners earned at the domestic box office so far?

Sinners was released in April this year and has been earning outstanding numbers at the box office in North America. However, it lost momentum due to multiple releases, especially Mission: Impossible 8 and Lilo & Stitch. Last weekend, it dropped to #9 on the domestic box office chart, earning $2.8 million. The film has hit the $274.4 million cume domestically.

Beats the first summer blockbuster’s domestic haul!

Ryan Coogler’s film starring Michael B Jordan in dual roles has beaten the domestic haul of the first summer blockbuster, Jaws. It was released in 1975 and was the highest-grossing film of all time until Star Wars was released two years later. It played a key role in establishing the modern Hollywood business model, which pursues high box office returns from action and adventure movies released during the summers and are advertised heavily.

Before Jaws, Hollywood typically avoided releasing big films in the summer. The industry believed people were more likely to be on vacation or outside, not sitting in a cinema. It challenged that view and changed the game. Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster collected $267.2 million in its theatrical run in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. Sinners has surpassed that collection with its $274.46 million domestic gross. It is quite an achievement for this original vampire horror movie.

Worldwide collection & digital release update

Michael B. Jordan’s movie also had an impressive run at the overseas box office. It accumulated $85.3 million internationally and is allied to the domestic total; the worldwide collection stands at $359.76 million. Sinners has been available on major OTT platforms on rent and as VOD since June 3, 2025.

Box Office Summary

North America – $274.46 million

International – $85.3 million

Worldwide – $359.76 million

