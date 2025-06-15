How to Train Your Dagon is breathing fire at the box office in North America and has announced its arrival with its spectacular release day collection. The live-action remake has beaten Oppenheimer and Aladdin’s opening day collections. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is expected to crush the industry’s projections with its impressive debut at the box office in North America. It has also snatched the #1 rank from Lilo & Stitch in the domestic box office chart and is expected to remain at the top this weekend.

How to Train Your Dragon box office collection day 1

Based on industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report via X [formerly Twitter], How to Train Your Dragon has registered the biggest opening day in the franchise. The live-action movie collected $35.6 million on its opening day this Friday, which includes the $11.1 million gross from the previews. It has earned more than Aladdin’s $31.4 million and less than The Little Mermaid’s $38.1 million release day collections.

Biggest opening day in the franchise

The live-action remake has registered the biggest opening day in the franchise.

How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $35.6 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $18.4 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – $17.37 million How to Train Your Dragon [animated OG] – $12.11 million

Beats Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer’s opening day collection

The live-action remake surpassed Oppenheimer‘s $33 million release day collection, registering Universal Pictures’ fourth-biggest opening day post-COVID. Check out the top five biggest opening days for Universal Pictures in the post-pandemic era.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $59.6 million Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – $48.2 million Wicked (2024) – $46.2 million How to Train Your Dragon – $35.6 million Oppenheimer – $33 million

Projected opening weekend at the domestic box office

Gerard Butler‘s movie is projected to earn between $87 million and $92 million on its three-day weekend. However, this depends on how strongly the film performs on its first Sunday. The audience reaction is positive, and the remake might land within this projected range. It was released in theaters on June 13.

