Ballerina completes its first week at the theaters, putting on a great show despite running alongside Tom Cruise starrer actioner Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It is expected to beat the box office collection of this John Wick movie in North America in its second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film, which features Ana de Armas in the leading role, had its fourth-biggest opening weekend. It was released last Friday and collected $24.5 million in its debut weekend in North America, which is slightly below its projected range. However, it has received rave reviews and is expected to perform well in its theatrical run. For the record, the film was made on a reported budget of $90 million and has already recovered more than half of it.

How much has Ballerina earned at the box office in North America so far?

Based on Box Office Mojo, Ana de Armas led Ballerina collected $1.3 million on its 1st Thursday at the box office in North America, its day 7. It dropped by 15.3% from Wednesday, earning more than the first John Wick movie’s gross of $1.1 million on the first Thursday. It has been holding on to its 2nd rank in the domestic box office chart and has hit the $32.4 million cume in seven days.

On track to beat this John Wick Movie

Ana’s film is a spin-off in the John Wick franchise and is being promoted as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. It is now set to beat the OG John Wick movie, which started it all. The 2014 action-packed movie starred Keanu Reeves as John Wick for the very first time and collected $43.03 million in its theatrical run in North America.

Thus, the spin-off needs only $10.7 million to outshine John Wick’s $43.03 million haul domestically. This might happen during this weekend or in its second week. Ana de Armas starrer film will achieve this feat in less than fifteen days. It will thus become the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise, currently at the last spot in the list.

Check domestic box office collections of John Wick movies [highest to lowest]

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 – $187.13 million

2. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – $171.01 million

3. John Wick: Chapter 2 – $92.02 million

4. John Wick – $43.03 million

5. Ballerina – $32.43 million million

Worldwide collection & release

The film opened with a $26 million gross at the international box office. Allied to its $32.43 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has hit $58.43 million. It had a production budget of $90 million and was released on June 6.

Box Office Summary

North America – $32.43 million

International – $26 million

Worldwide – $58.43 million

