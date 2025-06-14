Lilo & Stitch is the second Hollywood release of the year to cross the significant mark at the box office in North America. It has outpaced Moana 2 and A Minecraft Movie’s third-tuesday collections. The film has also registered one of the biggest third-Thursday collections among Memorial Day releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been dominating the box office domestically since its release. However, it might get some competition from How to Train Your Dragon. The Disney live-action feature will lose its #1 rank this weekend in the domestic box office chart. It is already a blockbuster, amassing $800 million-plus worldwide against a price tag of $100 million.

Crosses the $350 Million Mark at the box office in North America

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Lilo & Stitch collected $2.86 million on its third Thursday in North America. It has witnessed a decline of -42.7% from last Thursday despite How to Train Your Dragon’s spectacular previews. It has outgrossed A Minecraft Movie‘s $2 million and Moana 2‘s $2.3 million 3rd Thursday grosses.

The film has crossed the $350 million milestone at the box office domestically, making it the second Hollywood release to do so. It currently stands at the $350.87 million cume domestically.

Top 5 biggest 3rd Thursdays among Memorial Day releases

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $6.2 million

2. Aladdin – $3.1 million

3. Lilo & Stitch – $2.9 million

4. The Little Mermaid – $2.5 million

5. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – $2 million

Disney live-action is reportedly targeting a theatrical run of between $425 million and $450 million in North America.

Worldwide box office update

Internationally, it is also earning excellent numbers and has hit the $459.6 million cume. It will hopefully cross the $500 million milestone overseas this weekend. Therefore, its worldwide total has reached the $810.47 million cume and is just $200 million away from entering the $1 billion club and becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $350.8 million

International – $459.6 million

Worldwide – $810.4 million

