Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is eagerly waiting to arrive in the theaters and end the actor’s 8-year-long wait to earn a hit film at the box office. The last time Aamir Khan earned a hit at the box office was Advait Chandan’s debut film Secret Superstar, in 2017, where the actor appeared in an extended cameo.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office To Turn Tables?

It would be interesting to see if Sitaare Zameen Par‘s box office turns the tables for Aamir Khan, who has been waiting for a hit at the box office after two huge disasters – Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chadha.

Aamir Khan Box Office Despite Two Disasters!

Aamir Khan, in the last 10 years, has delivered only two disasters at the box office. In fact, despite a few misses, the actor has managed to bring a roaring profit of 72.2% with his last 10 releases cumulatively!

Aamir Khan’s Total Investment VS Collection

With his last 10 films, an investment of 985 crore was made in Aamir Khan, and the actor earned 1696.71 crore against this investment! However, interestingly, 42.5% of this investment was made on Aamir Khan’s last two films – Laal Singh Chadha & Thugs Of Hindostan- which resulted in massive losses!

Check out the budget and lifetime collection of the last 10 films of Aamir Khan at the box office and their cumulative investment and collection.

Laal Singh Chaddha: 180 crore | 58.68 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 250 crore | 145.29 crore Secret Superstar: 25 crore | 62 crore Dangal: 90 crore | 387.39 crore PK: 85 crore | 339.50 crore Dhoom 3: 175 crore | 280.85 crore Talaash: The Answer Lies Within: 60 crore | 93 crore Dhobi Ghat: 13 crore | 14 crore 3 Idiots: 55 crore | 202 crore Ghajini: 52 crore | 114 crore

Total Investment: 985 crore | Total Collection: 1696.71 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

