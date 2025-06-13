The Raja Saab VS War 2 Box Office Day 1: Prabhas Will Allow Jr NTR To Sit On Throne Of Opening Records & Dethrone Him After Exact 112 Days?

In the last few years, India has seen the rise of four major pan India stars – Prabhas leading the way, followed by Jr NTR, Kannada superstar Yash and Pushpa actor Allu Arjun! Four of them have carved their niche and a place in people’s heart. After RRR’s massive uproar Jr NTR is returning with War 2 while Baahubali superstar will arrive in the theaters with The Raja Saab!

The Raja Saab VS War 2 Box Office Day 1

War 2 and The Raja Saab, both will aim for a terrific opening on day 1 so much so that they can enter the top 10 openers of Indian Cinema ever. To achieve this record, both films need to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s 75 crore to take the 10th spot and enter the list! War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will obviously enter the list first since the film releases on August 15, 2025!

Jr NTR Allowed To Rule For 112 Days?

Interestingly, as soon as Jr NTR’s War 2 enters the top 10 openers of the Indian Cinema, it will have to throw Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan out of the list! If it manages to earn somewhere between 82 – 75 crore, it will settle for the 10th spot and not be able to beat Devara’s 83 crore and take the ninth spot, which would mean Prabhas’s threat around the corner!

The Raja Saab Will Dethrone War 2!

If War 2‘s opening does not climb to the 9th spot in the list of the top 10 Indian openers, it will definitely be dethroned by Prabhas’s The Raja Saab opening, which is expected to arrive 112 days later on December 5.

The only way War 2 saves its spot in the top 10 is to stay anywhere in the list except for the tenth spot, so that after Jawan, Devara’s 83 crore can be crossed, and not any other film. In any case, it will be Jr NTR, who will eventually lose a spot to Prabhas in this opening battle! Although all these probabilities will be taken into account only if War 2 and The Raja Saab manage to enter the top 10 openings of Indian Cinema ever!

Check out the top 10 openings of the Indian Cinema. (India net collections)

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore RRR : 134 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore Devara: 83 crore Jawan: 75 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

