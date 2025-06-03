The Raja Saab Box Office: Prabhas To Make Indian Cinema's Never-Seen Before Hattrick

The stage is set for Prabhas’s arrival with his next pan-India film! The release date of his horror comedy The Raja Saab is locked, and the superstar is arriving in theaters on December 5, 2025, to create havoc with his box office records. Interestingly, the film hints at a major box-office achievement for Indian Cinema!

The Hattrick Record!

Prabhas’s pan-India film will be the first release in December 2025. Looking at the history, the first releases of December have had a mammoth box office journey in the last two years! In 2024, it was Pushpa 2 that roared like none other after it was released on December 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released on December 1, 2023, and the film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, went on to become a 500+ crore grosser at the box office. After Animal & Pushpa 2, Prabhas’s The Raja Saab might be the third continuous 500 crore December grosser for Indian Cinema.

Will Prabhas Break Three December Records?

While Prabhas‘s biggest aim would be delivering the third 500 crore December grosser after Animal and Pushpa 2, he would be eyeing three major December records at the box office!

Biggest December Opening!

Currently, Pushpa 2 is the biggest December opener, with a collection of 72 crore in Hindi and 179.25 crore in all languages combined! This is followed by Animal, which opened at 63.80 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see if The Raja Saab touches any of these numbers to overstep as the biggest December opener!

Biggest December Grosser!

Obviously, Pushpa 2 is the biggest Indian grosser in the month of December. The film earned 1265.97 crore in India and 836.09 crore in Hindi. Meanwhile, Animal earned 554 crore in its lifetime!

Highest Profit By December Film!

Pushpa 2 has churned out a profit of 500+ crore at the box office. The Hindi version was sold against 200 crore, which was the budget for the Hindi version. The film earned 636.09 crore profit against this budget – the biggest for any Hindi film!

Talking about all the languages, Pushpa 2’s budget was 500 crore, and it churned out a profit of 765.97 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see if Prabhas beats the maximum profits yielded by Allu Arjun!

