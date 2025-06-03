Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja re-release turned into a phenomenon at the box office and finished as the biggest Telugu re-release in the history of re-releases at the box office! The film, in four days, stands at a total net collection of 7.38 crore in India and 10.25 crore gross worldwide.

Mahesh Babu Fails To Beat Thalapathy Vijay!

In the list of highest-grossing re-releases, while Mahesh Babu managed to bring the biggest Telugu re-release at the box office, he has failed to destroy Thalapathy Vijay’s kingdom, ruling at number one and number 2 spots in the list of highest grossing re-releases!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases at the box office.

Ghilli: 32.50 crore | Tamil Sachien: 13.6 crore | Tamil Khaleja: 10.25 crore | Telugu Murari: 8.90 crore | Telugu Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore | Telugu Kushi: 7.46 crore | Telugu Business Man: 5.85 crore | Telugu Devadoothan: 5.3 crore | Malayalam Spadikam: 4.90 crore | Malayalam Simhadri: 4.60 crore | Telugu

Khaleja – Biggest Ticket Sales On BMS!

Khaleja has registered the biggest ticket sales for a Telugu re-release on BookMyShow! Mahesh Babu now rules the top two spots with Khaleja and Murari, pushing Pawan Kalyan‘s Gabbar Singh to number 3.

Here are the lifetime ticket sales of Telugu re-releases on BMS (2023 – 2025).

Khaleja: 258.36K Murari: 258K Gabbar Singh: 210K Businessman: 190K Arya 2: 179K Salaar: 137K SVSC: 128K Indra: 85K Oye: 72K Varsham: 66K

Khaleja Re-Release Ticket Sales Breakdown

Khaleja is now the biggest Telugu re-release at the box office and on BookMyShow. The film managed to register 258.36K ticket sales with pre-sales ruling and roaring high for a Telugu re-release. Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 193K

Friday: 33.82K

Saturday: 20.36K

Sunday: 11.18K

Total: 258.36K

Khaleja Re-Release Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown for Mahesh Babu’s film during its re-release.

India net: 7.38 crore

India gross: 9 crore

Overseas gross: 1.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 10.25 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ends Its 2nd Weekend By Earning Almost 5 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News