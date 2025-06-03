Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja re-release turned into a phenomenon at the box office and finished as the biggest Telugu re-release in the history of re-releases at the box office! The film, in four days, stands at a total net collection of 7.38 crore in India and 10.25 crore gross worldwide.
Mahesh Babu Fails To Beat Thalapathy Vijay!
In the list of highest-grossing re-releases, while Mahesh Babu managed to bring the biggest Telugu re-release at the box office, he has failed to destroy Thalapathy Vijay’s kingdom, ruling at number one and number 2 spots in the list of highest grossing re-releases!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases at the box office.
- Ghilli: 32.50 crore | Tamil
- Sachien: 13.6 crore | Tamil
- Khaleja: 10.25 crore | Telugu
- Murari: 8.90 crore | Telugu
- Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore | Telugu
- Kushi: 7.46 crore | Telugu
- Business Man: 5.85 crore | Telugu
- Devadoothan: 5.3 crore | Malayalam
- Spadikam: 4.90 crore | Malayalam
- Simhadri: 4.60 crore | Telugu
Khaleja – Biggest Ticket Sales On BMS!
Khaleja has registered the biggest ticket sales for a Telugu re-release on BookMyShow! Mahesh Babu now rules the top two spots with Khaleja and Murari, pushing Pawan Kalyan‘s Gabbar Singh to number 3.
Here are the lifetime ticket sales of Telugu re-releases on BMS (2023 – 2025).
- Khaleja: 258.36K
- Murari: 258K
- Gabbar Singh: 210K
- Businessman: 190K
- Arya 2: 179K
- Salaar: 137K
- SVSC: 128K
- Indra: 85K
- Oye: 72K
- Varsham: 66K
Khaleja Re-Release Ticket Sales Breakdown
Khaleja is now the biggest Telugu re-release at the box office and on BookMyShow. The film managed to register 258.36K ticket sales with pre-sales ruling and roaring high for a Telugu re-release. Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 193K
- Friday: 33.82K
- Saturday: 20.36K
- Sunday: 11.18K
Total: 258.36K
Khaleja Re-Release Box Office Summary
Here is the box office breakdown for Mahesh Babu’s film during its re-release.
- India net: 7.38 crore
- India gross: 9 crore
- Overseas gross: 1.25 crore
- Worldwide gross: 10.25 crore
