In the era of re-releases, we are witnessing the real star power of actors. If we talk about only the Tollywood industry, Mahesh Babu is ruling at the top with almost every re-release of the actor minting blockbuster numbers. The latest film to join the list of highly successful reissues is Khaleja. Not just in India, but it is also doing wonders at the overseas box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Originally, it was a box office flop!

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu entertainer was originally released on October 7, 2010. It also featured Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, and others. Upon its release, the film received mixed to decent reviews from critics. Back in the day, it was a box office failure, but it attained cult status over the years.

Khaleja re-release opens to a rocking response

On May 30, Khaleja was re-released in theatres in the 4K version. Despite originally being a failure, the film enjoyed solid buzz in the pre-release stage, and it opened to a bumper response. In India, it was released in selected locations in Telugu states. Even internationally, it was released in selected territories.

Scores brilliantly at the overseas box office!

At the overseas box office, Mahesh Babu has clearly put his stardom on display. In North America, the re-release edition of Khaleja has amassed a solid $108K in North America in 2 days. With such a glorious run, it has created history in this territory by becoming the only Telugu re-release to cross the milestone of $100K.

In the UK and Ireland, the Mahesh Babu starrer has earned $15.1K. In Australia, it has earned $10K in 2 days. Combining all, the 2-day overseas box office collection stands at $133.1K. In Indian rupees, it equals 1.13 crore+, which is impressive for a re-release.

Overseas box office summary (2 days):

North America – $108K

UK-Ireland – $15.1K

Australia – $10K

Total – $133.1K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office Day 1: Kamal Haasan To Deliver 2025’s 2nd Biggest Opener, Ram Charan To Stay Undefeated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News