Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja has created an uproar with its opening day number at the box office. The action comedy was re-released in the theaters on May 30, and it has nailed a few achievements which are rare for a re-release.

Mahesh Babu Enters Top 3 Ticket Sales!

Mahesh Babu’s film is the third film to register 200K+ ticket sales on BookMyShow (BMS). Interestingly, this also makes his film enter the top 3 ticket sales for a Telugu re-release – with his own Murari leading at number 1 with 258K ticket sales.

Khaleja Re-Release Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, as per TrackTollywood, Khaleja opened at a gross of 6.5 crore at the box office in India. The worldwide collections of the film stand much higher, pushing the film to some of the top spots in the list of re-releases!

Mahesh Babu Nails 3 Records!

Mahesh Babu nails three major records at the box office with the re-release of his film, creating a stir at the Telugu box office.

Second Biggest Opener

Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja has recorded the second-best opening for a Telugu re-release in India with a gross collection of 6.5 crore, standing next to only Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh re-release, which recorded 6.75 crore on its opening day.

Second-Highest Ticket Sales

Khaleja re-release has already registered the second-best ticket sales for a Telugu re-release on BMS with 226.36K ticket sales till the opening day.

Check out the only three Telugu re-releases that registered a ticket sale 200K+ on BMS.

Murari: 258K

Khaleja: 226.36K (Pre-Sales + Opening Day)

Gabbar Singh: 210K

Mahesh Babu’s 2nd Biggest Re-Release

Khaleja re-release is now the second biggest re-release for a Mahesh Babu film after Murari, which earned 8.90 crore gross worldwide in its lifetime. It is probably only a day away from becoming the biggest re-release for Mahesh Babu!

