With his popularity across the globe many of Mahesh Babu’s fans often wonder if he has ever had opportunities in Bollywood.

Addressing this in the past, Mahesh Babu made headlines when he shared his thoughts on working in Hindi films. During a media interaction, Mahesh Babu revealed that he had received several offers from Bollywood but was not interested in any of them. He said, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. However, I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time.” These comments from Mahesh Babu quickly went viral, grabbing the attention of the film industry and his fans.

Talking more about it, Mahesh Babu also explained that the admiration and success he has achieved in the Telugu industry are unmatchable and that is why he does not feel the need to explore any other film industries other than Tollywood. He stated that the love and respect he receives in Telugu cinema makes him fulfilled, leaving him with no desire to have his focus on Bollywood.

However following the media buzz around his comments, Mahesh Babu later clarified about the same in an interview with the Indian Express. He expressed his love for Telugu cinema stating, “I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind?” He also expressed satisfaction with the growing recognition of Telugu films at a pan-India level calling it a realization of his long-held dream.

On his professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-packed film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Released on January 12 this year the movie featured an impressive ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and others.

Looking ahead, Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli on a project tentatively titled SSMB 29. This upcoming venture is expected to be a grand forest adventure drama with early reports suggesting that Mahesh’s character might be inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. However, no official details have been confirmed yet.

