There have been rumors that Ram Charan will play three distinct characters in Game Changer but the truth is a bit different.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan will indeed portray three different shades of a dual character. Instead of playing three separate roles, Ram Charan is said to play a dual role with one of his roles evolving through various stages. Initially Ram Charan will be seen as Appanna, a politician in pristine white attire with Anjali as his wife and Ram Nandan as their son. Ram Nandan is also played by Ram Charan and his segment includes a college storyline and a love track featuring Kiara Advani.

As the story unfolds, Ram Charan’s character Ram Nandan transitions into a collector with a professional and clean-shaven look. This change occurs in the latter half of the film highlighting his journey from college to a professional career. So Ram Nandan’s character will have two shades.

The film is a political thriller with music by Thaman and boasts a supporting cast of Jayaram, Sunil and SJ Surya. Producer Dil Raju is preparing for a grand release aiming to compete with the re-release of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par and the Hollywood film Mufasa: The Lion King in international markets. The promotional campaign is set to begin in November, ramping up anticipation for the film’s release.

Ram Charan Work Front

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan is collaborating with Buchi Babu Sana, the director of Upena for his upcoming project, tentatively titled RC16. This film is anticipated to be a village-based sports action drama promising a compelling storyline akin to the director’s debut film.

The cast includes Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role marking her second appearance in a Telugu film following Devara with Jr NTR. Additionally Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will play a significant role and the soundtrack will be composed by the renowned AR Rahman.

Ram Charan is also slated to reunite with Sukumar, the director of their successful film Rangasthalam, for his 17th movie. Devi Sri Prasad will once again be part of the project contributing to the music.

