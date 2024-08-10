Yesterday, Mythri Movie Makers took to its social media handles and officially announced the beginning of the film starring Jr NTR in the lead role. The highly anticipated project is being helmed by director Prashanth Neel, and it went on the floors yesterday. As it’s one of the biggest films of Tollywood, there’s excitement in the air. However, it indirectly confirmed that Prabhas’ Salaar 2 has been postponed indefinitely. Keep reading to know more!

After the grand success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is back to work and is currently one of the most busy Indian actors. As of now, he is working on The Raja Saab, which is expected to be released next year in the summer. As the film is said to be high on VFX, the shooting is happening at a brisk pace, as it will leave the team with enough time for post-production.

Along with The Raja Saab, the superstar was expected to start work on Salaar 2. As per reports, the highly anticipated sequel was about to begin this month, but now, it has been learned that the Salaar sequel has been put on hold. Yes, Prashanth Neel’s busy schedule due to his next with Jr NTR is definitely one major reason, but more than that, the jam-packed schedule of Prabhas is said to be the main reason behind the sequel getting postponed indefinitely.

The latest buzz suggests that Prabhas is witnessing a chock-a-block schedule and was unable to allot dates for Salaar 2. As of now, he is shooting for The Raja Saab, and after that, he is expected to start Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. So, even if Prashanth Neel had decided to shoot the sequel simultaneously with NTR’s film, it wouldn’t have been possible due to Prabhas’ unavailability. It is assumed that once he is done with the shooting of Spirit, he will start the Salaar sequel next year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in The Raja Saab, which is speculated to release in April 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Did You Know? Fahadh Faasil Charged Almost 2% Of Pushpa’s Budget As His Salary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News